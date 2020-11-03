Taiwan TSMC begins hiring campaign in preparation for U.S. fab

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, has begun a recruitment campaign in preparation for building a wafer fab planned in the United States.



TSMC said Tuesday (Nov. 3) it has posted information on LinkedIn on new openings, mostly engineers, such as R&D engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers, and equipment automation software engineers.



The chipmaker said new hires will initially work in Taipei, and some of them will be dispatched in the future to the wafer fab the company plans to build in Arizona.



In May, TSMC announced its intention to build a 12-inch plant using the advanced 5-nanometer process in Arizona. The 5nm process became the latest technology to be mass-produced by TSMC in the second quarter of this year.



While the market has speculated TSMC will set up the 5nm fab in the Phoenix area, the chipmaker said the investment plan has not been finalized.



Analysts expect TSMC to iron out details about the plan at a board meeting next week, but the company declined to comment on the speculation.



Under the Arizona investment plan, construction of the fab is scheduled to begin in 2021, and mass production is set to start in 2024. The plant is expected to have a capacity of 20,000 wafers a month and employ more than 1,600 workers.



TSMC has said its total spending on the Arizona project will total about US$12 billion from 2021 to 2029.



According to TSMC, the Arizona facility will be the company's second production site in the U.S.



Currently, the company runs a fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California.



After the 5nm process, TSMC is currently developing the even more advanced 3nm process, which is expected to go into production in 2022 in a bid to maintain the lead over its peers in high-end technology development.