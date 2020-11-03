Taiwan reports imported coronavirus cases from France, UK, Germany, and Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Nov. 3) announced four new imported cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced five imported coronavirus infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 568. The latest cases include three Taiwanese, who had returned from France, the U.K., and Germany, along with one Filipino.

According to Chuang, Case No. 565 is a Taiwanese male in his 20s who went to France to study in August of this year. In mid-October, he developed a sore throat, runny nose, and cough.

On Oct. 30, he began to experience a loss of his sense of smell. However, the results of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for the coronavirus administered on Sept. 20, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, and Oct. 19 all came back negative.

When he arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 1, he reported his symptoms to quarantine officers, who administered a test on him for the virus. He was officially diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 3.

The health department has identified a total of 24 persons who came in contact with the man, including two who were classmates at the same school and shared a car on the way to the airport in France. Since Case No. 565's positive test result, they have been told to undergo home isolation.

One of the two classmates reported symptoms of the disease when arriving in Taiwan but has since tested negative. Also among Case No. 565's contacts were 12 passengers in the two rows directly in front and behind him and 12 crew members.

The passengers have been told to begin home isolation, while the crew members have been asked to start self-health monitoring, as they were deemed to have worn adequate protective gear during the flight.

Chuang pointed out that Case No. 566 is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who went to school in the U.K. in August of this year and developed nasal congestion on Oct. 29. When she returned to Taiwan on Nov. 1, she reported her symptoms to quarantine officers.

After undergoing testing for the coronavirus, she was transported to a quarantine center. On Nov. 3, she was officially diagnosed with COVID-19 and was placed in a hospital isolation ward.

The health department has identified 26 people who came in contact with Case No. 566, including one travel companion, who reported experiencing an itchy throat upon arrival in Taiwan. A coronavirus test administered on the person has come back negative, but as a precaution, they are undergoing home isolation.

Also among the contacts were 26 passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front of and behind Case No. 566. Of these, 12 have been told to undergo home isolation.

In addition, there were four transfer passengers and nine crew members listed. As all these contacts had been wearing appropriate protective equipment, they are only being asked to start self-health monitoring.

Chuang stated that Case No. 567 is a Taiwanese male in his teens who went to Germany for school in October of this year. On Oct. 31, he began to experience a runny nose.

Upon returning to Taiwan on Nov. 1, the student began his 14-day quarantine at home. As he began to experience symptoms such as muscle soreness, headache, and runny nose, he notified the health department, which arranged for him to be tested for the coronavirus.

On Nov. 3, he was confirmed to have COVID-19. The health department has identified a total of 25 people who came in contact with Case No. 567, including 13 passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front of and behind him on the flight over.

All 13 passengers have been told to commence home isolation. Also among the contacts were nine crew members and two epidemic prevention taxi drivers, all of whom have been told to start self-health monitoring.

In addition, a person who had been living in the same residence has also been listed as a contact. However, because the person always wore a mask and maintained a safe distance from Case No. 567, they are only being requested to begin self-health monitoring.

Chuang pointed out that Case No. 568 is a Filipina in her teens who came to Taiwan for school on Oct. 20. As is the requirement for travelers from the Philippines, she received a negative test result for the coronavirus three days before departing for Taiwan.

She did not report any symptoms of the disease upon arrival in Taiwan or during her subsequent quarantine. Just as her quarantine was set to end on Nov. 2, she underwent a test for the virus.

On Nov. 3, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. The health department has identified 17 people who came in contact with Case No. 568 including six passengers who sat near her. All six passengers went directly to quarantine centers upon entry and tests for the coronavirus were implemented before the expiration of their quarantines came back positive.

As all 11 crew members were equipped with appropriate protective equipment, they have been asked to commence self-health monitoring.

The CECC on Tuesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 102,505 COVID-19 tests, with 101,092 coming back negative.

Out of the 567 officially confirmed cases, 475 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 521 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 39 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.