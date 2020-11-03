Foreign minister reiterates Taiwan's neutrality in US presidential election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has reiterated Taiwan's neutrality in the upcoming U.S. presidential election and assured that the results will not affect the relationship between the two countries.

According to a news release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday (Nov. 2), Wu indicated that Taiwan has no intention of taking sides in the U.S. presidential race during an interview with Spanish newspaper El Diario ABC last week. Wu said the Taiwanese government will continue to work with both Democrats and Republicans regardless of who wins the Nov. 3 election.

Wu pointed out that both major parties in the U.S. have expressed support for Taiwan and that it is unlikely the bilateral relationship will be impacted by the election results. He added that there would be a transition period if Democratic nominee Joe Biden becomes the winner of the presidential seat, reported New Talk.

Wu also addressed concerns over tensions in the Taiwan Strait and said Taiwan is not the only country feeling threatened by Beijing's military expansion. He said Japan, India, and countries in the South China Sea are also on the frontline of the growing threats from China.

Wu emphasized that Taiwan has consistently advocated for cross-strait peace and a conversation with Beijing on equal terms. However, the Chinese government has ignored Taiwan's friendly gesture and continued to force the "one country, two systems" agenda onto the Taiwanese people, he said.

Wu also mentioned that Taiwan's successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic has helped with its international exposure. He said more European governments have shown interests in closer engagement with Taiwan since the pandemic while condemning the irresponsible behavior of China, reported CNA.