Taiwan’s MediaTek reportedly working on two Cortex-A78-based processors

Company's new chips could significantly boost speed of budget smartphones

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/11/03 12:26
MediaTek logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — MediaTek is reportedly working on two new smartphone chips based on 5 nm — or possibly 6 nm — process technology.

According to a tweet by tipster Digital Chat Station, MediaTek is working on two flagship chipsets at once, the MT6839 and MT6891, which could significantly improve the performance of low-cost smartphones. Both processors will reportedly use high-performance Arm Cortex-A78 cores.

The Cortex-A78 cores should be a considerable improvement, around 20 percent, over the Cortex-A77 in MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 Plus, Android Authority reported. Battery life could also see a slight improvement.

As MediaTek has already integrated 5G into existing products, the MT6839 and MT6891 will most likely be 5G-capable. No information was given on when the new chips will be released. However, the tipster did say the Taiwanese company is developing them at a faster pace than last year’s processors, so there is a possibility MediaTek could announce their new systems-on-chip before the end of the year.
MediaTek
MediaTek 5 nm
MediaTek MT6839
MT6891
smartphone
chip
5 nm

