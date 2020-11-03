  1. Home
Taiwan to add Taitung charter flights for A-Mei’s New Year's Eve concert

Queen of Mandopop’s upcoming performance in Taitung a boom for local industries

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/03 12:17
A-Mei performs in Taitung.

A-Mei performs in Taitung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The transportation authorities are gearing up for the expected flood of visitors into the eastern city of Taitung, which will host a New Year countdown concert featuring Taiwanese pop star A-Mei (Kulilay Amit, 張惠妹).

Minister of Transportation Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has instructed the relevant agencies to treat New Year's Eve as a stress test for the country’s transportation systems. Measures being considered include bus subsidies and charter flights, reported CNA.

The South-link line of Taiwan’s nationwide railway network, which connects the east and west coasts, is expected to be inaugurated in late December. Additional trains will run to and from Taitung on Dec. 31 to cope with the boost in passengers.

The government is also mulling subsidies for bus companies to encourage them to increase operations between Kaohsiung to Taitung.

Meanwhile, airlines are seeking to capitalize on the year-end bash by launching charter flights from Taipei to Taitung. Residents of central Taiwan will also have the option of special flights to Taitung from Taichung.

As of the end of October, 80 percent of Taitung accommodations had been booked for New Year’s Eve, double the figures of past years.

Last month's surprise announcement that the 48-year-old indigenous Puyuma diva will perform in a free concert in her hometown sent her fans over the moon and travel businesses into overdrive. A-Mei's comeback concert is being touted as a showcase that will feature the best from her world tours between 2007 and 2017.
