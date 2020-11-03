  1. Home
  2. Politics

US sale of MQ-9 drones to Taiwan reaches final stage of approval

US set to approve sale of 4 MQ-9 SeaGuardian drones worth US$600 million

  122
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/03 10:12
(GA-ASI image)

(GA-ASI image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The sale of four sophisticated military drones to Taiwan has reportedly entered the final stage of approval in the U.S. Congress.

With the U.S. presidential election just one day away, Trump is continuing to try to paint himself as the tougher candidate on China. On Monday (Nov. 2), Reuters cited sources as saying that the sale of US$600 million dollars worth of cutting-edge aerial drones to Taiwan has cleared a key hurdle in Congress.

According to one of the sources, the U.S. State Department may formally notify Congress of the sale later this week, and then Congress has 30 days to object to it. However, because both of the major political parties in the U.S. currently support Taiwan’s defense, Congress is unlikely to oppose the sale.

The latest sale is comprised of four MQ-9 SeaGuardian drones, marking the first such deal with Taiwan since the Trump administration loosened restrictions on the export of advanced drone technology. The source said that although MQ-9s can be equipped with weapons, the four sold to Taiwan will carry reconnaissance equipment.

The MQ-9 is a large unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) for the U.S. Air Force. It is an advanced model modified from the MQ-1 Predator and is a hunter-killer UAV designed for long-endurance, high-altitude surveillance.

The drones are reportedly part of a larger deal that includes the shore-mounted Harpoon missile system, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response (SLAM-ER), and external sensor pods. The total cost of the weapons package thus far has reached US$5 billion, with another $2 billion in arms sales reportedly in the works.
drones
weapons sales
arms sales
weapons deal
arms deal
drone
MQ-9
MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan says new Harpoon missiles will help it crush half of Chinese invasion fleet
Taiwan says new Harpoon missiles will help it crush half of Chinese invasion fleet
2020/11/02 18:48
US announces second arms sale to Taiwan in a week
US announces second arms sale to Taiwan in a week
2020/10/27 11:00
China announces sanctions on US individuals, entities involved in arms deal to Taiwan
China announces sanctions on US individuals, entities involved in arms deal to Taiwan
2020/10/26 17:50
Video shows Chinese drone crash at air show
Video shows Chinese drone crash at air show
2020/10/26 16:13
China threatens retaliation over latest US arms sales to Taiwan
China threatens retaliation over latest US arms sales to Taiwan
2020/10/23 11:59