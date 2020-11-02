Austria terror attack: Multiple casualties after shooting near Vienna synagogue

At least one person was killed and 15 people were injured in a terror attack near a Vienna synagogue on Monday evening.

Vienna's police department said in a tweet that "several shots" were fired, beginning at the central location of Seitenstettengasse, while there were "suspects armed with rifles in six different locations" across the city.

"One person dead, several injured" and "one suspect shot and killed," the tweet added.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig later confirmed 15 people had been hospitalized, seven with serious injuries.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the shootings were a "repulsive terror attack," adding that the army would protect sites in the capital so the police could focus on anti-terror operations.

"We are currently experiencing difficult hours in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency forces who are risking their lives for our safety, especially today. Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this repulsive terrorist attack," Kurz said on Twitter.

'Several perpetrators' remain at large

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said: "At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack. We believe there are several perpetrators. Unfortunately there are also several injured, probably also dead."

Authorities urged the general public to refrain from posting videos or photos on the internet, saying they posed a danger both to police and civilians.

The head of Austria's Jewish community, Oskar Deutsch, said on Twitter that it was not clear whether the city's synagogue had been the target of the shots fired, but that it and adjoining offices were closed at the time.

DW's Steve Chaid, reporting from Vienna, said: "There's a massive security cordon around the district. Police are warning that the assailants are still on the run. So the manhunt involves a much larger area. Pretty much everybody is being told to stay home."

The shooting "coincides with Austria going into a planned coronavirus lockdown at midnight, so lots of people were out," he said.

European solidarity

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in response to the attack: "We share the shock and sadness of the Austrians after an attack in Vienna. This is our Europe. Our enemies need to know who they are dealing with. We won't give in to anything."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined Macron in expressing solidarity with the people of Austria. "I am shocked and saddened by the brutal attack that took place in Vienna. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the Austrian people. Europe stands in full solidarity with Austria. We are stronger than hatred and terror."

The German foreign ministry also took to Twitter to express dismay at what was unfolding in Vienna. "Terrifying, disturbing reports reach us this evening. Even if the extent of the terror is not yet known, our thoughts are with the injured and victims in these difficult hours. We must not give way to the hatred that is intended to divide our societies."

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte condemned the attack, writing on Twitter that there is "no place for hate and violence in our common European house."

"We are following with very great concern the terrible news coming from Vienna," Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio added. "A vile attack which we strongly condemn. Italy is close to the Austrian people. Europe must respond."

Neighboring Czech Republic steps up security

Czech police said they had started "carrying out random checks of vehicles and passengers on border crossings with Austria as a preventive measure in relation to the terror attack in Vienna."

Police added they had stepped up "supervision over major Jewish facilities in the Czech Republic" in a preventive measure that "reflects developments not only in neighboring Austria."

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said Czech police were also in touch with their Austrian counterparts following the "dreadful news from Vienna."

tj, jsi/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)