BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/11/03 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2264 Down 41
Dec 2271 2284 2237 2257 Down 36
Mar 2300 2300 2247 2264 Down 41
May 2300 2300 2246 2262 Down 40
Jul 2291 2296 2251 2267 Down 38
Sep 2293 2298 2254 2268 Down 39
Dec 2290 2293 2252 2266 Down 38
Mar 2295 2295 2260 2271 Down 38
May 2300 2300 2270 2278 Down 38
Jul 2300 2300 2275 2281 Down 34
Sep 2298 2298 2284 2284 Down 31