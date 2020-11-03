BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2271
|2284
|2237
|2257
|Down
|36
|Mar
|2300
|2300
|2247
|2264
|Down
|41
|May
|2300
|2300
|2246
|2262
|Down
|40
|Jul
|2291
|2296
|2251
|2267
|Down
|38
|Sep
|2293
|2298
|2254
|2268
|Down
|39
|Dec
|2290
|2293
|2252
|2266
|Down
|38
|Mar
|2295
|2295
|2260
|2271
|Down
|38
|May
|2300
|2300
|2270
|2278
|Down
|38
|Jul
|2300
|2300
|2275
|2281
|Down
|34
|Sep
|2298
|2298
|2284
|2284
|Down
|31