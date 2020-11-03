New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|105.35
|Down 1.50
|Dec
|103.90
|104.90
|102.35
|102.80
|Down 1.60
|Jan
|105.35
|Down 1.50
|Mar
|106.30
|107.30
|105.00
|105.35
|Down 1.50
|May
|108.45
|108.95
|106.75
|107.10
|Down 1.50
|Jul
|109.65
|110.60
|108.50
|108.80
|Down 1.50
|Sep
|111.45
|111.95
|110.00
|110.30
|Down 1.40
|Dec
|113.10
|113.65
|111.75
|112.05
|Down 1.30
|Mar
|114.45
|115.00
|113.65
|113.65
|Down 1.20
|May
|114.60
|114.75
|114.60
|114.75
|Down 1.20
|Jul
|115.70
|115.80
|115.70
|115.80
|Down 1.20
|Sep
|116.70
|Down 1.25
|Dec
|117.80
|Down 1.35
|Mar
|118.75
|Down 1.30
|May
|119.50
|Down 1.30
|Jul
|120.20
|Down 1.30
|Sep
|121.45
|Down 1.10