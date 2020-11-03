  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/11/03 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 105.35 Down 1.50
Dec 103.90 104.90 102.35 102.80 Down 1.60
Jan 105.35 Down 1.50
Mar 106.30 107.30 105.00 105.35 Down 1.50
May 108.45 108.95 106.75 107.10 Down 1.50
Jul 109.65 110.60 108.50 108.80 Down 1.50
Sep 111.45 111.95 110.00 110.30 Down 1.40
Dec 113.10 113.65 111.75 112.05 Down 1.30
Mar 114.45 115.00 113.65 113.65 Down 1.20
May 114.60 114.75 114.60 114.75 Down 1.20
Jul 115.70 115.80 115.70 115.80 Down 1.20
Sep 116.70 Down 1.25
Dec 117.80 Down 1.35
Mar 118.75 Down 1.30
May 119.50 Down 1.30
Jul 120.20 Down 1.30
Sep 121.45 Down 1.10