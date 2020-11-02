All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA x-Philadelphia 13 4 5 44 42 20 x-Toronto FC 13 4 5 44 32 24 x-Columbus 11 5 5 38 33 18 x-Orlando City 10 3 8 38 36 21 x-New York City FC 11 8 3 36 33 22 x-New England 8 6 8 32 26 23 x-New York 8 9 5 29 27 30 x-Nashville 7 6 8 29 21 19 Montreal 7 13 2 23 30 41 Atlanta 6 12 4 22 22 28 Chicago 5 9 7 22 28 33 Inter Miami CF 6 13 3 21 23 34 D.C. United 5 11 6 21 23 38 Cincinnati 4 14 4 16 11 34

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA x-Portland 11 5 5 38 45 33 x-Sporting Kansas City 11 6 3 36 36 25 x-Seattle 10 5 5 35 39 21 x-Los Angeles FC 9 7 4 31 44 35 x-FC Dallas 8 5 7 31 27 21 x-Minnesota United 8 5 6 30 31 24 San Jose 7 8 6 27 31 45 Vancouver 8 14 0 24 24 44 Colorado 6 6 4 22 29 27 Real Salt Lake 5 9 7 22 25 33 LA Galaxy 6 11 3 21 26 42 Houston 4 9 9 21 29 38

NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game.

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, October 25

Los Angeles FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Tuesday, October 27

Nashville 1, Montreal 0

Seattle 2, Vancouver 0

Wednesday, October 28

New York 1, New England 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, Cincinnati 0

Orlando City 4, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 2, Chicago 1

New York City FC 1, Toronto FC 0

D.C. United 1, Columbus 0

Minnesota 2, Colorado 1

FC Dallas 2, Miami 1

Portland 5, LA Galaxy 2

Los Angeles FC 2, Houston 1

San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, October 31

FC Dallas 3, Houston 0

Chicago 1, Nashville 1, tie

Sunday, November 1

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0

New York City FC 5, New York 2

Orlando City 1, Montreal 0

New England 4, D.C. United 3

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

Toronto FC 2, Miami 1

Colorado 3, Seattle 1

Portland 1, Vancouver 0

LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Los Angeles FC at San Jose ppd.

Wednesday, November 4

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Sunday, November 8

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.