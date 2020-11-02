All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Philadelphia
|13
|4
|5
|44
|42
|20
|x-Toronto FC
|13
|4
|5
|44
|32
|24
|x-Columbus
|11
|5
|5
|38
|33
|18
|x-Orlando City
|10
|3
|8
|38
|36
|21
|x-New York City FC
|11
|8
|3
|36
|33
|22
|x-New England
|8
|6
|8
|32
|26
|23
|x-New York
|8
|9
|5
|29
|27
|30
|x-Nashville
|7
|6
|8
|29
|21
|19
|Montreal
|7
|13
|2
|23
|30
|41
|Atlanta
|6
|12
|4
|22
|22
|28
|Chicago
|5
|9
|7
|22
|28
|33
|Inter Miami CF
|6
|13
|3
|21
|23
|34
|D.C. United
|5
|11
|6
|21
|23
|38
|Cincinnati
|4
|14
|4
|16
|11
|34
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Portland
|11
|5
|5
|38
|45
|33
|x-Sporting Kansas City
|11
|6
|3
|36
|36
|25
|x-Seattle
|10
|5
|5
|35
|39
|21
|x-Los Angeles FC
|9
|7
|4
|31
|44
|35
|x-FC Dallas
|8
|5
|7
|31
|27
|21
|x-Minnesota United
|8
|5
|6
|30
|31
|24
|San Jose
|7
|8
|6
|27
|31
|45
|Vancouver
|8
|14
|0
|24
|24
|44
|Colorado
|6
|6
|4
|22
|29
|27
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|9
|7
|22
|25
|33
|LA Galaxy
|6
|11
|3
|21
|26
|42
|Houston
|4
|9
|9
|21
|29
|38
NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game.
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Los Angeles FC 2, LA Galaxy 0
Nashville 1, Montreal 0
Seattle 2, Vancouver 0
New York 1, New England 0
Sporting Kansas City 1, Cincinnati 0
Orlando City 4, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 2, Chicago 1
New York City FC 1, Toronto FC 0
D.C. United 1, Columbus 0
Minnesota 2, Colorado 1
FC Dallas 2, Miami 1
Portland 5, LA Galaxy 2
Los Angeles FC 2, Houston 1
San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 0
FC Dallas 3, Houston 0
Chicago 1, Nashville 1, tie
Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0
New York City FC 5, New York 2
Orlando City 1, Montreal 0
New England 4, D.C. United 3
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City ppd.
Toronto FC 2, Miami 1
Colorado 3, Seattle 1
Portland 1, Vancouver 0
LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Los Angeles FC at San Jose ppd.
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.