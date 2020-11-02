Asia Today: Cambodia reopens schools after virus shutdown

A construction worker wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a clothing shop Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Tokyo. ... A construction worker wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a clothing shop Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 80 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more th... People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 80 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Relatives wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus put flowers at the grave of a deceased relative during All Souls Day in Mumbai, I... Relatives wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus put flowers at the grave of a deceased relative during All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A woman wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prays at the grave of a deceased relative during All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, Mon... A woman wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prays at the grave of a deceased relative during All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

An employee checks the temperature of a teacher as schools in north-eastern Assam state reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pa... An employee checks the temperature of a teacher as schools in north-eastern Assam state reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Gauhati, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

An employee checks the temperature of a student as schools in north-eastern Assam state reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pa... An employee checks the temperature of a student as schools in north-eastern Assam state reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Gauhati, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A school principal distributes masks to students as schools in north-eastern Assam state reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus p... A school principal distributes masks to students as schools in north-eastern Assam state reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Gauhati, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Students attend classes as schools in north-eastern Assam state reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Gauhati, India... Students attend classes as schools in north-eastern Assam state reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Gauhati, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus shop at a market upcoming Hindu festival Karwa Chauth in Jammu, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 20... People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus shop at a market upcoming Hindu festival Karwa Chauth in Jammu, India, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Married Hindu women eat this traditionally prepared food in the wee hours of the morning and fast till dusk during the festival, praying for health and long life of their husbands. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A school student wearing a face-mask, looks on from a class room during a morning class at Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, No... A school student wearing a face-mask, looks on from a class room during a morning class at Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia reopened Monday for the first time since March but with class sizes and hours limited by coronavirus precautions. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Cambodian Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron, right, greets students during his visit to Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov... Cambodian Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron, right, greets students during his visit to Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia that had been shut in March because of the coronavirus crisis reopened Monday, but with limits on class sizes and hours.(AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Students wearing face-masks, wait for their morning school class at Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools thr... Students wearing face-masks, wait for their morning school class at Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia reopened Monday for the first time since March but with class sizes and hours limited by coronavirus precautions. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

A school boy, left, has his temperature checked before he enters the Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools th... A school boy, left, has his temperature checked before he enters the Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia that had been shut in March because of the coronavirus crisis reopened Monday, but with limits on class sizes and hours.(AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

A school girl, left, has her temperature checked before she enters the Santhormok high school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools t... A school girl, left, has her temperature checked before she enters the Santhormok high school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia that had been shut in March because of the coronavirus crisis reopened Monday, but with limits on class sizes and hours. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Students disinfect their hands to avoid the contact of coronavirus before their morning class at Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Mond... Students disinfect their hands to avoid the contact of coronavirus before their morning class at Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia that had been shut in March because of the coronavirus crisis reopened Monday, but with limits on class sizes and hours. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Students sit in their class room at Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia that had been s... Students sit in their class room at Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia that had been shut in March because of the coronavirus crisis reopened Monday, but with limits on class sizes and hours.(AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Students disinfect their hands to avoid the contact of coronavirus before their morning class at Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Mond... Students disinfect their hands to avoid the contact of coronavirus before their morning class at Santhormok high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Schools throughout Cambodia that had been shut in March because of the coronavirus crisis reopened Monday, but with limits on class sizes and hours. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Schools in Cambodia opened on Monday for the first time since March, but class sizes and hours were limited as a coronavirus precaution.

Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron said schools might have to be reclosed if any students become infected while attending classes. He said students and teachers must observe safety measures because the virus is still raging in Europe and the United States and a vaccine is not yet available.

Some schools in the capital, Phnom Penh, and parts of eastern Cambodia opened last month in a trial phase, and Hang Chuon Naron said the good results prompted the nationwide reopenings.

"As the government has controlled the COVID situation very well, we have seen that in Cambodia the number of cases has not increased, and especially the border control is every effective,” he told reporters at a school in Phnom Penh.

“We have two objectives -- number one is safety for our students, our teachers, as well as the community, and number two is to continue education for everyone,” he said.

Cambodia has reported 292 coronavirus cases with no deaths. The Health Ministry on Monday reported one new case, a Cambodian returning from abroad.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— India has added 45,230 new coronavirus infections, continuing a downturn. The Health Ministry also Monday reported 496 more fatalities, raising the death toll to 122,607. With 8.2 million cases, India is the second worst-hit country behind the U.S. But the number of new cases being diagnosed each day is falling steadily even though testing is not declining. In the last week, there have been fewer than 50,000 new cases every day. Many states have been easing restrictions on schooling and commercial activities to spur the economy, but experts fear a resurgence in the winter, particularly as people socialize in the festive season.

