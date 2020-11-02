Taiwanese man in coma after falling on passing scooter from 5th floor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man living in New Taipei City on Monday (Nov. 2) suffered serious injuries after he fell from the fifth floor of his apartment building and landed on top of a passing scooter, with the rider suffering only scratches.

A 28-year-old man surnamed Lai (賴) fell from the fifth floor of his apartment building and landed on the handlebar of a scooter driven by a 54-year-old woman surnamed Lee, causing her to fall off the vehicle, according to a CNA report.

Lai, who suffered multiple fractures and is in a coma, was listed as in critical condition at the hospital where he was sent for emergency treatment. Police are investigating the case.

Lee, who only suffered scratches on her arms and feet, refused to see a doctor. The handlebar and one of the rearview mirrors of her scooter were damaged.

Explaining that she was not scared at the time, Lee said she had the presence of mind to call an ambulance for Lai. However, when she got home and called her husband, she began to cry.

Lee speculated that her parents and mother-in-law, who all died this year, were possibly the cause of some blessing or spell of good luck that kept her from further injury.

When it happened, she said, she was on her way to take out the trash and buy vegetables, going about 30 kilometers per hour. She heard shouting, and before she knew it, a man fell onto her scooter and rolled onto the ground.



(CNA video)



Lee (CNA photo)