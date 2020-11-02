8 Chinese fighter jets, spy planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ on Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of eight Chinese fighter jets and spy planes breached Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Nov. 2).

According to the Ministry of National Defense, one Y-8 Shaanxi anti-submarine airplane, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane, two Sukhoi-30 (Su-30) fighter jets, two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, and two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets intruded on Taiwan's ADIZ on Monday. This marks the third-largest number of aircraft to infringe on Taiwan's ADIZ since Sept. 16.

In response, Taiwan's Air Force scrambled warplanes to intercept the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft. It also broadcast radio warnings and monitored the planes' movements with its air defense missile systems.

Each of the Y-8 planes intruded on separate occasions, while the pairs of Su-30, J-16, and J-10 fighter jets each flew together on separate missions, bringing the total number of PLAAF sorties in Taiwan's ADIZ on Monday to five. All of the intrusions took place in the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, an area of sea that is near Taiwan's Dongsha Islands (Pratas Islands).

According to the MND, the incident on Monday marked the 32nd time PLAAF jets have violated Taiwan's ADIZ since Sept. 16.



MND map of Monday's intrusions.