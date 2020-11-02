YouBike expected to be running in Taiwan’s Chaiyi City by mid-December

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — YouBike 2.0 Service is expected to be up and running in Taiwan’s southwestern city of Chiayi as early as mid-December, providing one more transportation option.

Chiayi Mayor Huang Min-hui (黃敏惠) signed a seven-year contract with YouBike Co on Monday (Nov. 2), promising to spend a total of NT$65 million (US$2.17 million) to install a YouBike 2.0 system in the city, which will provide 50 stations and 750 bicycles, according to a CNA report.

Cheng Chun-chien (鄭君健), director of Chiayi City Department of Transportation, said that the city government will be responsible for the cost of installing and running the YouBike 2.0 system. The bicycle company will be responsible for its own profit and loss as well as bicycle maintenance.

With regard to payment, the YouBike 2.0 system allows scanning of QR Codes via its own cell phone app as well as using an iPASS card or EasyCard, Cheng added.

After the signing of the contract, the city will begin to survey locations for bicycle stations and then proceed to install them, the director said. He added that service for a portion of the stations may become available as early as mid-December.

The YouBike stations will be located at large residential communities, transportation hubs, schools, government organizations, markets, and tourist attractions.