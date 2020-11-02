Kerry Logistics Network Honoured with Bloomberg Businessweek ESG Leading Enterprises Award for the Second Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 2 November 2020 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has been honoured as the recipient of the ESG Leading Enterprises 2020 Award (the 'Award'), organised by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition and co-presented by Deloitte, for the second year in a row. Kerry Logistics won in the category of enterprises with market capitalisation of over HK$20 billion.





Inaugurated in 2019 by international business publication Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition in collaboration with Deloitte, the Award aims at recognising exceptional enterprises which thoroughly integrate Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') goals and activities into their development strategies with remarkable business performance and growth. The Award comprises two categories, namely, the "ESG Leading Enterprises" Award and the "Leading ESG Initiative" Award.





William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are delighted to receive the award, which is a recognition of our persistent commitment to upholding ESG governance standards. As a socially responsible global company, Kerry Logistics values our ESG performance in the way our company is run and in our operations around the world. ESG issues now form part of our essential considerations when we devise our development strategies, and we have been actively following the ESG systems in place in key business decisions. We will continue to play our part in contributing to environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility in our pursuit of long-term business growth."





Kerry Logistics strives to make its operations greener through managing emissions, optimising the use of resources and protecting the natural environment and ecosystems that we all rely on. It continues to strengthen the sustainability of its supply chain performance through building a collaborative and "win-win" relationship with suppliers.





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.





With a global presence across 58 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.





Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.





About Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition ESG Leading Enterprises

As one of the most influential business magazines in Hong Kong with a global vision and Greater China connection, the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek identifies the challenges and opportunities for enterprises as ESG standards evolve. It joins hands with Deloitte in presenting the "ESG Leading Enterprises". The event aims at recognising exemplary enterprises which excel in incorporating ESG goals and activities in their development strategies with outstanding business performance and growth.



