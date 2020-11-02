Taiwan’s Compal Electronics scraps year-end party over COVID-19 concerns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Compal Electronics has become the first tech firm in the nation to skip the most significant event in Taiwanese corporate culture after canceling its year-end banquet (尾牙) over Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

According to Compal Electronics, an original design manufacturer with product lines including laptops and tablets, the banquet will not take place due to COVID-19 risks. Employees are still waiting for announcements pertaining to how the prize draw—the highlight of year-end parties—will be held, reported CNA.

Other tech companies, including Quanta Computer, Wistron, Inventec, and Pegatron, have yet to decide whether or not to follow suit. Barry Lam (林百里), founder of Quanta Computer, said it would be a shame if the company event was canceled because its employees deserve a moment to relax after all their hard work, according to UDN.

These year-end company bashes, which can see thousands of attendees, have become known for star-studded performances and outrageous prizes. Despite all this, workers only really care about the customary cash bonuses handed out by the company.

Tech giants like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Foxconn have favored separate celebrations held by individual departments or large carnivals over banquets as they grow in size.