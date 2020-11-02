Online Taiwan higher education fair attracts 6,000 Vietnamese viewers

This year's Taiwan higher education fair in Vietnam, held Saturday as a virtual event due to the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, attracted over 6,000 viewers in Vietnam, the event organizer, Taiwan's representative office in Vietnam, said Sunday.

The 2020 education fair saw a record high number of 149 universities and colleges present their offerings via live streaming on YouTube, attracting over 6,000 students who visited the online fair in about eight hours of the show, with nearly 1,000 average hourly viewers and 3,450 peak simultaneous viewers, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vietnam.

During the online event, some of the schools gave their presentations in the Vietnamese language and let Vietnamese students already studying in their schools share their experience.

Ho Trung Loc, a Vietnamese student studying at Taichung-based China Medical University, lauded Taiwan as an ideal destination for Vietnamese students seeking to study overseas behind only the United States, Japan and Europe, saying that through his one year of study in Taiwan, his English language and professional skills have improved significantly and he has learned a lot from the Taiwanese people's strong professional dedication and work ethic.

Nguyen Duc Trung, a senior student at the University of Languages and International Studies in Hanoi, left a message on the YouTube channel, saying that Taiwan offers a high quality of education and reasonable tuition fees and he visited the online education exhibition with the aim of getting information and materials related to Taiwanese schools for his planned visit to Taiwan to study in the area of travel and tourism.

Richard R.C. Shih (石瑞琦), head of the Taiwanese office in Vietnam, said that according to a survey conducted by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2016 that Taiwan was among the top five most affordable countries in which to study, with comparatively low tuition fees of below US$3,883 per year.

He noted that almost all Vietnamese graduates from Taiwan's universities are able to land good jobs after returning to their country because over 70,000 Taiwanese businesses have invested in more than 5,000 projects in the Southeast Asian country. Shih said he is looking forward to more young Vietnamese coming to study in Taiwan after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

The Ministry of Education is set to provide 64 scholarships for Vietnamese students to study in Taiwan and 38 scholarships for students from the country to study Chinese in Taiwan, said Bi Cheu-an (畢祖安), director-general of the MOE's Department of International and Cross- strait Education, who added that the ministry will continue to promote higher education exchanges between Taiwan and Vietnam.

According to 2019 statistics, Vietnam is the second-largest source of overseas students in Taiwan, with 17,421 Vietnamese studying in the country, behind only China's roughly 25,000 students.

In addition, the number of Vietnamese students studying in Taiwan has risen by 330 percent over the past three years, according to the data.