Taiwanese man fined NT$135,000 for tearing up banknotes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man surnamed Chiu (邱) has been sentenced by Taipei District Court to pay a fine of NT$135,000 (US$4,724) for tearing up banknotes worth NT$126,000 in May this year, CNA reported.

According to court records, Chiu tore up 125 NT$1,000 banknotes and 10 NT$100 banknotes in a hotel room in Taipei on May 3 out of frustration that his efforts to find a job and an apartment did not go according to plan. He then scattered the damaged NT$100 banknotes on the floor of the hotel room, and he threw the NT$1,000 banknotes outside onto the street.

A manager of the building in which the hotel was located found the shredded banknotes and picked them up before reporting the incident to the police. During questioning by law enforcement officers, Chiu confessed to having ripped up the banknotes, which were later found to be authentic by the Central Investigation Bureau, per CNA.

Chiu was charged with violating the Penal Act of Offenses Against National Currency and was slapped with a NT$135,000 fine, which may be commuted to labor service, by the district court. All the damaged banknotes will also be confiscated, the court ruled.



Damaged banknotes. (CNA photo)