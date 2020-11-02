Taiwan vice president encourages economic development across nation's indigenous communities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Sunday (Nov. 2) attended a festival organized by the Millet Academy in Taitung Country’s Jinfeng Township (金峰鄉).

the Millet Academy is the nation’s first educational center solely dedicated to teaching people about the significance of the grain in traditional indigenous cuisine and culture. The vice president dressed in traditional Paiwan garb and received a traditional ritual to cleanse the body.

In a speech, Lai said that he is paying close attention to indigenous culture and business development, and he noted that he has visited tribes in Yuli Township (玉里鄉), Jianshi Township (尖石鄉), Orchid Island (蘭嶼), and other places in the past year. He added that it is vital for the government to promote economic development across all the indigenous tribes through public-private cooperation, CNA reported.

Lai pointed out that the establishment of the Millet Academy not only preserves traditional agricultural know-how but also incorporates cultural stories, hands-on experiences, and lessons on traditional food in its educational courses. The idea of transforming something ordinary such as millet into an item with economic value is a strategy all Taiwanese should consider doing, he stated.

After President Tsai took office in 2016, the Council of Indigenous Peoples subsidized Jinfeng Township with approximately NT$456 million (US$16 million) over four years in order to stimulate development.

Icyang Parod, Minister of the Council of Indigenous Peoples, said that the council has directly invested NT$14.75 million (US$516,000) to renovate the Liqiu Elementary School in Jinfeng Township into another facility for the Millet Academy. According to Parod, the academy has become a development center for the millet industry and creates employment opportunities for young indigenous adults.