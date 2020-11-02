Taiwan reports 5 new imported coronavirus cases from Indonesia, Philippines, and India

Elementary school student receives Td vaccine shot from health worker during free vaccination service for schoolchildren in Jakarta, Indonesia. Elementary school student receives Td vaccine shot from health worker during free vaccination service for schoolchildren in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Nov. 2) announced five new imported cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

During a press conference on Monday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced five imported coronavirus infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 564. The latest cases include an Indian, three Indonesians, and a Filipino.

Chuang said that Case No. 560, an Indian male in his 30s, had been tested on Oct. 12 and 14 while still in India, with the results coming back negative. When he arrived in Taiwan with a colleague on Oct. 15, he was not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus.

At the request of the company, he took a coronavirus test at his own expense on Oct. 31 and was diagnosed with the disease on Nov. 2. The health department has identified 16 people who came in contact with Case No. 560, including his countryman and colleague, who tested negative for the virus on Oct. 31 and has been told to begin home isolation.

The remaining 15 were restaurant staff, hotel employees, and taxi drivers. As they all wore masks when coming in contact with the man, they have been asked to begin self-health management.

Chuang stated that Case No. 561 is an Indonesian woman in her 30s who came to Taiwan for work on Oct. 18. She did not report any symptoms of the disease when she arrived in Taiwan on that day.

Before the expiration of her quarantine on Oct. 31, she was tested for the coronavirus and received a positive result on Nov. 2 As she was asymptomatic and had not interacted with others during her quarantine, the health department has not listed any contacts for the case.

Case No. 562 is also an Indonesian woman in her 30s who came to Taiwan for work on Oct. 10. Since entering Taiwan, she has not reported any symptoms of the disease.

While still undergoing quarantine, she was tested for the virus on Oct. 23, and the results came back negative. After her quarantine expired on Oct. 25, her labor broker arranged for her to begin self-health management in her dormitory.

At the request of her employer, she went to a hospital to undergo a test for the virus on Oct. 30. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 2 and was placed in a hospital isolation ward.

The health department has identified a total of 36 persons who came in contact with the woman, including 33 who were in the same epidemic prevention bus, one broker, and two dormitory roommates. All of whom have been told to begin home isolation.

According to Chuang, Case No. 563 is an Indonesian man in his 20s who was a contact of fellow migrant worker Case No. 558. A coronavirus test taken three days prior to his trip to Taiwan yielded a negative result.

From the date of his arrival on Oct. 14, to the end of his quarantine, he did not experience any symptoms of the disease. After his quarantine ended, he paid for a coronavirus test at his own expense, and the results came back negative.

As he and another migrant worker been in close contact with Case No. 558, they were told to commence home isolation. Both developed a cough and sore throat on Oct. 30 and were placed in a hospital isolation ward, where they were tested for the coronavirus.

On Nov. 2, Case No. 563 tested positive for COVID-19. However, the other migrant worker tested negative after two coronavirus tests.

Another three cohorts of the migrant workers tested negative for the virus after their broker arranged to have them tested.

Chuang said that Case No. 564 is a Filipino in her 20s who came to Taiwan for work on Oct. 19. She had tested negative on a coronavirus test taken three days prior to her flight to Taiwan.

She did not report feeling any symptoms of the virus during her quarantine. Prior to the expiration of her quarantine on Nov. 1, she underwent another test for the virus.

On Nov. 2, she tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in a hospital isolation ward. The health department has identified a total of eight persons who came in contact with the woman, including seven passengers on the same flight to Taiwan and one taxi driver, all of whom have been requested to start self-health monitoring.

The CECC on Monday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 102,153 COVID-19 tests, with 100,830 coming back negative.

Out of the 563 officially confirmed cases, 471 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 519 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 37 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.