Rosenberry, Shinyashiki help Rapids beat Sounders 3-1

Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio, left, passes the ball as Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro defends in the first half of an MLS soccer m... Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio, left, passes the ball as Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro defends in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam, left, collides with Colorado Rapids forward Nicolas Benezet in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday,... Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam, left, collides with Colorado Rapids forward Nicolas Benezet in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rapids midfielder Younes Namli, right, drives with the ball past Seattle Sounders defender Shane O'Neill in the first half of an MLS soccer m... Colorado Rapids midfielder Younes Namli, right, drives with the ball past Seattle Sounders defender Shane O'Neill in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Seattle Sounders defender Shane O'Neill, front, looks to pass the ball as Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett pursues in the first half of an MLS ... Seattle Sounders defender Shane O'Neill, front, looks to pass the ball as Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett pursues in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 1 2020, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan, left, loses control of the ball as Colorado Rapids midfielder Younes Namli defends in the first half of a... Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan, left, loses control of the ball as Colorado Rapids midfielder Younes Namli defends in the first half of an MLS match Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki, back left, heads the ball for a goal as Seattle Sounders defender Shane O'Neill, back right, covers and Col... Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki, back left, heads the ball for a goal as Seattle Sounders defender Shane O'Neill, back right, covers and Colorado forward Diego Rubio looks on in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki, left, works the ball past Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo in the first half of an MLS soccer match S... Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki, left, works the ball past Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Keegan Rosenberry scored his first goal of the season, Andre Shinyashiki added his second goal in two games and the Colorado Rapids beat the Seattle Sounders 3-1 on Sunday night.

Rosenberry blasted a low volley from just outside the top of the area inside the post to give the Rapids a 2-1 lead in the 42nd minute. Defender Kelvin Leerdam redirected a Colorado corner kick, but Rosenberry was there to put away his fifth career MLS goal.

Colorado (6-6-4) bounced back from consecutive losses to move ahead of the San Jose Earthquakes into seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Shinyashiki, selected No. 5 overall in the 2019 SuperDraft, opened the scoring in the 11th minute. On the attack, Nicolas Benezet rolled a pass to left side where Sam Vines played an arcing one-touch pass to the center of the area and Shinyashiki slipped a header inside the far post. The 23-year-old has scored in back-to-back games for the first time in his career and has a goal in four of the last six matches.

Seattle's Jordan Morris redirected a cross by Cristian Roldan into the net to make it 1-1 in the 22nd. The Sounders (10-5-5) had their three-game unbeaten streak snapped.