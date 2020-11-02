Huawei looking to set up domestic chip plant in Shanghai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Huawei has plans to build a dedicated chip foundry in Shanghai to supply its telecom infrastructure business in the face of U.S. sanctions.

According to The Financial Times, two people with knowledge about the project said the chip plant would be run by Shanghai IC R&D Center (ICRD), a partnered semiconductor research firm, with support from the Shanghai Municipal Government. Analysts say the planned foundry could be a possible source for chips after the imported semiconductors Huawei has been stockpiling since last year in response to U.S. sanctions run out.

Huawei, which has no experience fabricating chips, will start by producing low-end 45 nm processors, chip sets that industry leaders were making 15 years ago, The Financial Times reported. The telecom company’s goal is to be making 28 nm chips, which can be used in smart TVs and other “internet of things” products, by the end of 2021.

The Chinese firm then plans to be producing 20 nm chips for its 5G telecoms equipment by late 2022. However, the planned facility would not be able to supply chips for Huawei’s smartphones, as more advanced node processes are needed for these.

For Huawei’s mobile network base stations, chipsets would ideally be 14 nm or smaller, but the company could get by with 28 nm chips, Mark Li, a semiconductor analyst at Bernstein in Hong Kong, told The Financial Times. “Huawei can make up for the shortcomings on the software and system side,” he added.

Chip engineers and industry executives told the outlet that Huawei ultimately wants to use Chinese-made equipment to produce its domestic line, but analysts say that target is several years away. According to Li, “Such a facility would most likely run on a combination of equipment from different Chinese suppliers such as AMEC and Naura plus some used foreign tools which they can find in the market.”

For comparison sake, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is currently mass-producing 5 nm chipsets. TSMC plans to have its next-generation 3-nanometer chips ready for risk production in 2021, with volume production set for the second half of 2022.