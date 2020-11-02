Taiwan Olympian bronze medalist breaks national weightlifting records

Taiwanese weightlifter and Olympian bronze medalist Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) on Sunday set new national records for both the snatch lift and the clean and jerk lift in the women's 71-kilogram class with lifts of a combined 243 kg at the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games (NIAG) in Kaohsiung.

Representing New Taipei-based Fu Jen Catholic University, Kuo, 26, set a new national snatch record with 106 kg and a new record for clean and jerk with 137 kg to clinch a gold medal.

Kuo now holds nine national records in weightlifting in three different weight categories -- 59 kg, 64 kg and 71 kg.

Sunday's record-breaking performance also made Kuo the only Taiwanese athlete to have won gold medals in the NIAG's three different classes in women's weightlifting.

The Taitung native won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She also holds the world records for the clean and jerk, and the snatch and clean and jerk lifts combined in the women's 59 kg class.

She currently ranks world No.1 in the women's 59 kg class and is widely considered to be a medal hopeful at next year's Tokyo Olympics.