Staff of southern Taiwan university resign over Malaysian student’s murder

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two employees of Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) have resigned over the murder of a Malaysian student, which has rattled Taiwan, a country deemed relatively safe for foreign students.

The southern Taiwan university on Monday (Nov. 2) announced that the head of the student affairs office and the campus security chief are resigning to take responsibility for the death of the 24-year-old student surnamed Chung (鍾), reported CNA. Chung was allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted, and killed by a Taiwanese man surnamed Liang (梁).

In an open letter, CJCU President Lee Yung-lung (李泳龍) pledged new measures to boost campus security in collaboration with the police and the neighborhood. Additional CCTV cameras and alarms will be installed and street lighting improved in surrounding areas, while night patrols will be conducted between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Chung’s grieving parents arrived in Taiwan on Sunday night (Nov. 1) and headed straight for the mortuary following their negative COVID-19 tests. They have expressed that they want to see the perpetrator “hanged.”

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) apologized to the victim’s parents and the Malaysian people on Saturday, saying the incident has dented Taiwan’s international image. While promising full support for the victim’s family, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) insisted that Taiwan is still the safest and friendliest nation in Asia.