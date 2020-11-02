New England 4, D.C. United 3

D.C. United 2 1 — 3 New England 1 3 — 4

First half_1, D.C. United, Asad, 3 (Flores), 22nd minute; 2, D.C. United, Kessler, 2, 26th; 3, New England, Buksa, 6, 30th.

Second half_4, New England, Canouse, 3, 54th; 5, New England, Bunbury, 7 (Buchanan), 67th; 6, D.C. United, Rivas, 2 (Flores), 75th; 7, New England, Bunbury, 8, 84th.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Earl Edwards Jr, Chris Seitz; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Asad, D.C. United, 14th; Canouse, D.C. United, 29th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Adam Garner, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Oniel Fisher, Donovan Pines; Yamil Asad, Russell Canouse, Edison Flores, Junior Moreno, Kevin Paredes; Ola Kamara (Gelmin Rivas, 58th), Yordy Reyna (Erik Sorga, 58th), Griffin Yow (Moses Nyeman, 71st).

New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Scott Caldwell (Gustavo Bou, 46th), Carles Gil (Lee Nguyen, 70th), Tommy McNamara; Tajon Buchanan (Matt Polster, 86th), Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury, DeJuan Jones (Brandon Bye, 20th).