United Airlines resumes passenger flights to Taiwan

United Airlines has resumed passenger flights between San Francisco and Taipei, marking a resumption of flight services on the route that had been suspended since March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight, which departed from San Francisco at 11 a.m. on Sunday (U.S. local time), is slated to arrive in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5:10 p.m. on Monday. The return flight will take off from Taoyuan at 1:10 p.m. the following day.

Both flights have registered a passenger load factor of more than 50 percent, the airlines' Taiwan branch said.

According to the U.S.-based airline, it will offer three weekly flights from San Fransisco to Taipei on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while the return flights will take place on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, using Boeing 777-300ER passenger jets.