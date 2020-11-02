Parents of murdered Malaysian student arrive in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The parents of a Malaysian student murdered in southern Taiwan arrived in the country on Sunday (Nov. 1).

A female Malaysian national surnamed Chung (鍾) who studied at Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) in Tainan was strangled to death on Oct. 28. The parents of the victim were informed of the murder the next day and hastily began preparations to fly to Taiwan.

Chung's parents arrived on a China Airlines flight at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:15 p.m. and were immediately tested for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), reported TVBS. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has waived the mandatory 14-day quarantine for the couple on the condition that they wear face masks at all times when outside their room and undergo testing every three days.



Chung's parents arriving at airport. (CNA photo)

After the test results came back negative at 10 p.m., they were transported by an epidemic prevention vehicle to the Kaohsiung City Mortuary at 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning (Nov. 2), reported Liberty Times. After getting out of the vehicle, Chung's mother could be seen crying as she was led into the funeral parlor by her husband, who tried to console her.

After about six minutes, Chung's parents left the funeral parlor and were asked to speak with the chief prosecutor of the Ciaotou District Prosecutors Office, Hsieh Chao-ching (謝肇晶). Hsieh convened an impromptu investigatory meeting and issued a death certificate after completing transcripts from Chung's family.



Chung's parents (center, right) walking through airport. (CNA photo)

While walking back to her dormitory on the evening of Oct. 28, Chung was forced into a car by a 28-year-old man surnamed Liang (梁). Although he initially claimed he had placed a rope around Chung's neck to restrain her and accidentally tightened it too much during the struggle, he later confessed to police that he had sexually assaulted the victim before strangling her, reported CNA.

Liang then stole her mobile phone and credit card and dumped her body on a hillside in Kaohsiung Alian District. He is currently in court custody and is being investigated for homicide (殺人罪) and aggravated forcible sexual intercourse (強制性交罪).



Chung's parents (center) entering Kaohsiung City Mortuary. (CNA photo)