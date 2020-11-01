Moldova election heads for runoff, Igor Dodon holds narrow lead

Moldova's presidential election is heading for a runoff between President Igor Dodon and Maia Sandu, with the pro-Russian incumbent holding a narrow lead over his rival after the first round of voting on Sunday.

The electoral commission's data showed Dodon had 36.14% support after roughly 80% of the ballots had been counted.

Dodon's main challenger, former Prime Minister Sandu, had a 31.32% share of the vote.

Moldovans divided — East or West?

The impoverished country of 3.5 million has long been divided between those favoring closer ties with the European Union while many are still clinging to Soviet-era relations with Moscow.

The pair vying for victory in the nationwide election have very different views on where they see Moldova's future.

President Dodon, who is seeking a second term, is keen on maintaining a close relationship with the Kremlin while his main rival Sandu is in favor of improving relations with the West, and in particular the EU.

