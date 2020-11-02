Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Columbus
|1
|1
|—
|2
First half_1, Columbus, Artur, 2 (Afful), 37th minute.
Second half_2, Philadelphia, Monteiro, 4 (penalty kick), 57th; 3, Columbus, Nemeth, 1 (Diaz), 84th.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Joe Bendik, Matt Freese; Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Valenzuela, Columbus, 71st; Glesnes, Philadelphia, 72nd.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Ian McKay, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
A_1,500.
___
Philadelphia_Joe Bendik; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Ilsinho, 83rd), Alejandro Bedoya, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Cory Burke, 71st).
Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela (Waylon Francis, 86th); Artur, Derrick Etienne (Luis Diaz, 73rd), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan; Gyasi Zardes (Krisztian Nemeth, 83rd).