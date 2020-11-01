Taiwan’s hospitality industry launches hotel discount program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s hospitality industry on Sunday (Nov. 1) launched an NT$500 (US$16.7) discount program for guests as the publicly funded subsidy launched during the pandemic ended Saturday.

The NT$500 discount program (安心遊2.0) is the brainchild of Huang Cheng-tsung (黃正聰), the chairman of a tourism industry association in central Taiwan. The private-sector program will run from the beginning of November of this year to the end of next year, according to a CNA report.

The number of hotels across Taiwan applying to join the NT$500 discount program reached 600 on Saturday, said Huang. Half have already been screened for inclusion in the program, he added, and some discounts will be limited to weekdays though most will not.

The official website has become the largest hotel discount portal, he went on to say, with about 10,000 visits and 1,000 bookings using the deal every day. To take advantage of the discount, visit the program’s website to check out the participating facilities; then call to book accommodations.

After booking the hotel, go back to the website to fill out the registration form. At check-in, customers will have to produce the certification image.



(save500.tw photo)