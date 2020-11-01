Turkish politician in Erdogan's party dies from virus

FILE-In this Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 file photo, Ibrahim Kalin, chief advisor to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gestures as he talks to The ... FILE-In this Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 file photo, Ibrahim Kalin, chief advisor to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gestures as he talks to The Associated Press in Istanbul. Two top Turkish officials, including Kalin, who work closely with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have tweeted that they tested positive for COVID-19. Also, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said he, his wife and daughter have tested positive after feeling unwell on Monday and were being treated in hospital. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu speaks on the phone in Ankara, Turkey. Two top Turkish of... FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu speaks on the phone in Ankara, Turkey. Two top Turkish officials, including Soylu who work closely with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have tweeted that they tested positive for COVID-19. Soylu said he, his wife and daughter have tested positive after feeling unwell on Monday. Soylu was criticised in April for announcing the first weekend lockdown to combat COVID-19 just two hours before it went into effect, leading to scenes of chaos at markets. Turkey's president did not accept his resignation after the event. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, greets his ruling party members gath... Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, greets his ruling party members gathered in a stadium, in Kayseri, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Friday COVID-19 infections were on the rise across the country and 40 percent of cases were in Istanbul, Turkey's most populous city with more than 15 million people.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish politician from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party has died from the coronavirus.

Burhan Kuzu, 65, had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 since Oct. 17, the country’s health minister tweeted. He passed away Sunday.

A constitutional lawyer and a founding member of the governing Justice and Development Party, Kuzu served in parliament four times.

Two senior officials close to Turkey’s leader — presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu — tweeted on Saturday that they had contracted COVID-19. Both said they were doing well. Soylu was in a hospital.

The latest Health Ministry statistics show at least 10,252 people have died from COVID-19 in Turkey. Some health experts say the government is downplaying the extent of the country's outbreak in the way it counts cases.