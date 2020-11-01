  1. Home
  2. World

Turkish politician in Erdogan's party dies from virus

By  Associated Press
2020/11/01 17:20
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, greets his ruling party members gath...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu speaks on the phone in Ankara, Turkey. Two top Turkish of...
FILE-In this Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 file photo, Ibrahim Kalin, chief advisor to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gestures as he talks to The ...

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, greets his ruling party members gath...

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu speaks on the phone in Ankara, Turkey. Two top Turkish of...

FILE-In this Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 file photo, Ibrahim Kalin, chief advisor to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gestures as he talks to The ...

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish politician from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party has died from the coronavirus.

Burhan Kuzu, 65, had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 since Oct. 17, the country’s health minister tweeted. He passed away Sunday.

A constitutional lawyer and a founding member of the governing Justice and Development Party, Kuzu served in parliament four times.

Two senior officials close to Turkey’s leader — presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu — tweeted on Saturday that they had contracted COVID-19. Both said they were doing well. Soylu was in a hospital.

The latest Health Ministry statistics show at least 10,252 people have died from COVID-19 in Turkey. Some health experts say the government is downplaying the extent of the country's outbreak in the way it counts cases.