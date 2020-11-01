Woman falls to her death taking photos at New Taipei attraction

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 59-year-old woman surnamed Chen died on Saturday (Oct. 31) after she fell into a ravine while taking photos during a one-day group tour to an attraction in Ruifang District, New Taipei City.

New Taipei Fire Department dispatched a total of 27 people and 12 vehicles to rescue Chen after receiving calls, according to CNA. However, by the time the rescue teams arrived at the scene, she was unresponsive.

Emergency personnel immediately administered CPR but failed to resuscitate her.

The team proceeded to carry Chen down the mountain and transported her to a local hospital. She arrived at Taiwan Miner’s General Hospital around 7:30 p.m. and was later pronounced dead.

According to an initial investigation by police, Chen joined a one-day group tour to Xiaogui Waterfall. She is said to have missed a step while taking photos, causing her to tumble down a side slope and fall into the deep river valley below.

Police will conduct further investigation into the accident.



Xiaogui Waterfall (Facebook, Travel yam. com photo)