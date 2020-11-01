Usyk beats Chisora to set up world heavyweight title shot

LONDON (AP) — Ukranian Oleksandr Usyk took a step towards a world heavyweight title shot next year with a unanimous points decision victory over Dereck Chisora and preserve his undefeated record on Saturday.

In a brutal encounter, Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion, took some heavy blows from the Brit at London's Wembley Arena. But the 2012 Olympic gold medalist's speed and movement allowed him to take control in the middle rounds, including shaking Chisora in the seventh round.

All three judges' scorecards were in the Ukranian's favor with two scores of 115-113 and one of 117-112, setting up Usyk as the mandatory challenger for one of current undisputed champion Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title belts sometime in 2021.

Usyk extended his undefeated record to 18-0.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports