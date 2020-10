PARIS (AP) — France has beaten Ireland 35-27 at Stade de France to complete the Six Nations.

France 35 (Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Virimi Vakatawa tries, penalty try; Ntamack 2 conversions, 3 penalties), Ireland 27 (Cian Healy, Robbie Henshaw, Jacob Stockdale tries; Jonathan Sexton 2 conversions, 2 penalties, Ross Byrne conversion). HT: 17-13