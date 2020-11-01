Waiting game for 6N title after England beat Italy 34-5

England's Billy Vunipola runs with the bad towards the Italian defence during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and Englan... England's Billy Vunipola runs with the bad towards the Italian defence during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Italy's Jake Polledri turns and celebrates after scoring a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and England at the... Italy's Jake Polledri turns and celebrates after scoring a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Italy's Sebastian Negriand (6), and teammate Italy's Danilo Fischetti (1), push against England's Tom Curry during the Six Nations rugby union interna... Italy's Sebastian Negriand (6), and teammate Italy's Danilo Fischetti (1), push against England's Tom Curry during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

England's Jonathan Joseph, left, and Italy's Guglielmo Palazzani leap for a loose ball during the Six Nations rugby union international match between ... England's Jonathan Joseph, left, and Italy's Guglielmo Palazzani leap for a loose ball during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

England's Tom Curry celebrates after scoring a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and England at the Olympic Sta... England's Tom Curry celebrates after scoring a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

England's Ben Youngs breaks free of the Italian defence to score a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and Englan... England's Ben Youngs breaks free of the Italian defence to score a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

England's Ben Youngs goes over the line to score a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and England at the Olympic... England's Ben Youngs goes over the line to score a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) — England ticked the boxes in beating Italy 34-5 with a bonus point on Saturday then had to wait to see if it was enough to win the Six Nations.

France and Ireland were playing the last match of the tournament in Paris less than 90 minutes after England-Italy with the trophy at stake.

Ireland could win the tournament if it beat France by seven points.

France could be crowned champion, too, but it needed to beat Ireland by 32 points with a bonus point.

England did what it needed to do on a balmy evening at Stadio Olimpico but it wasn’t the romp most predicted of a team which put 40-plus on Italy in its last three visits.

England dominated but played the first half poorly, kicking away possession 22 times, and led only 10-5. It was much more intense and accurate after the break in scoring four tries. Owen Farrell landed four of his six goalkicks, hitting the post twice.

Scrumhalf Ben Youngs marked his 100th appearance with two tries and hooker Jamie George celebrated his 50th match with one of his own. Tom Curry got the all-important fourth with 13 minutes to go.

But they came up against an Italy side that was prone to too many errors but spirited, and stayed in touch through the first half thanks to a try by English-born Jake Polledri.

