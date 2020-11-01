Bayern holds on to beat Cologne 2-1 in Bundesliga

Frankfurt's Andre Silva, center, celebrates after he scores his side first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt... Frankfurt's Andre Silva, center, celebrates after he scores his side first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Uwe Anspach//dpa via AP)

Bremen's Josh Sargent celebrates after scoring his side first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder B... Bremen's Josh Sargent celebrates after scoring his side first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Uwe Anspach//dpa via AP)

Bielefeld's Marcel Hartel, right, fighting for the ball with Mats Hummels, left, from Dortmund, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Armi... Bielefeld's Marcel Hartel, right, fighting for the ball with Mats Hummels, left, from Dortmund, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Dortmund in Bielefeld, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Dortmunds Mats Hummels scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Dortmund in Bielefeld,... Dortmunds Mats Hummels scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Dortmund in Bielefeld, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Dortmund's Mats Hummels, left, celebrates with Jadon Sancho after he scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Arminia... Dortmund's Mats Hummels, left, celebrates with Jadon Sancho after he scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Dortmund in Bielefeld, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, left, of FC Bayern Munich is challenged by Sebastiaan Bornauw of 1. FC Koln during the German Bundesliga soccer match betwee... Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, left, of FC Bayern Munich is challenged by Sebastiaan Bornauw of 1. FC Koln during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Koeln and FC Bayern Muenchen in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Pool via AP)

Thomas Mueller, left, of Bayern Munich scores his sides first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Koeln and FC Bayern Muenche... Thomas Mueller, left, of Bayern Munich scores his sides first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Koeln and FC Bayern Muenchen in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Pool via AP)

Salih Oezcan, left, of 1.FC Cologne battles for possession with Thomas Mueller of Bayern Munich during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. F... Salih Oezcan, left, of 1.FC Cologne battles for possession with Thomas Mueller of Bayern Munich during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and FC Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Pool via AP)

Rafael Czichos, right, of 1. FC Cologne is challenged by Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Munich during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Co... Rafael Czichos, right, of 1. FC Cologne is challenged by Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Munich during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and FC Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Pool via AP)

Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Munich is challenged by Salih Ozcan of 1. FC Cologne during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and F... Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Munich is challenged by Salih Ozcan of 1. FC Cologne during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and FC Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Pool via AP)

Bavaria's Joshua Zirkzee, left, stumbles next to Cologne's Marius Wolf during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Bayern Mun... Bavaria's Joshua Zirkzee, left, stumbles next to Cologne's Marius Wolf during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Eight-time defending champion Bayern Munich held on to beat Cologne 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

First-half goals from Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry were enough for Bayern to move top on goal difference from Borussia Dortmund, which beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-0.

Leipzig can reclaim the lead if it beats Borussia Mönchengladbach in the late game.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick opted to give star striker Robert Lewandowski a rest before Tuesday’s visit to Salzburg in the Champions League. Lewandowski had scored 10 goals in five Bundesliga games, setting a hard pace for replacement Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to follow.

A penalty provided the breakthrough for Bayern in the 13th minute. Gnabry’s header was inadvertently blocked by Marius Wolf’s arm and referee Frank Willenborg pointed to the spot. Müller duly converted the penalty.

Joshua Kimmich made the difference before the break when he won the ball with a perfectly timed challenge in midfield and set off Gnabry down the right. Gnabry cut inside to score his fourth goal of the season.

Cologne remained competitive, however, and a late goal from Dominick Drexler set up a nervy finale for the visitors.

Two goals from an unexpected source – defender Mats Hummels – were enough for Dortmund at Bielefeld.

Dortmund struggled, as it often does, to score the first goal. The ball rebounded off Hummels’ left thigh and in from Jadon Sancho’s corner in the 53rd. Hummels was more aware of his second goal, a header off Marco Reus’ cross in the 71st.

Also, Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen drew 1-1, with American forward Josh Sargent scoring for Bremen.

Augsburg defeated Mainz 3-1 to extend the visitors’ losing start to six games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP