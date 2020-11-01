The Latest: Obama to return Monday to Georgia and Florida

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally while campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Oct. ... Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally while campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Barack Obama plans to campaign in Georgia on Monday in an election-eve push to shift the traditionally Republican into the Democratic column.

Obama will be in Atlanta for a rally to boost Joe Biden and the two leading Democratic Senate candidates in the state. Jon Ossoff is challenging GOP Sen. David Perdue, and fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock is running in a special election against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Georgia hasn’t voted for a Democrat in a presidential race since 1992. But the Biden campaign is looking to capitalize on the favorable political environment in the state as the coronavirus pandemic drags down President Donald Trump in typically GOP-leaning states.

Biden was in Georgia this past week and his running mate, Kamala Harris, campaigned there the week before.

But Republicans are working to defend their hold on the state, and Trump is set to campaign in Georgia on Sunday.

Obama also is set to visit Florida on Monday, in what will be his second visit to the state in a week. Democrats believe that if they can deny the president a win in Florida, it will help counter any possible efforts by Trump and others to raise doubts about the legitimacy of the election.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

With three days to go until Election Day, Democrat Joe Biden is campaigning in Michigan and President Donald Trump plans four events in Pennsylvania.

