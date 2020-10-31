IPL leader Mumbai demolishes Delhi by 9 wickets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult demolished Delhi Capitals as table-topping Mumbai Indians eased to a nine-wicket win in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Bumrah took 3-17 and Boult 3-21 as Delhi was restricted to a dismal 110-9.

Mumbai swiftly reached 111-1 in 14.2 overs as Ishan Kishan, promoted in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, struck an unbeaten 72 off 47 balls.

The victory ensured defending champion Mumbai will finish among the top two in the four-team playoffs.

Delhi is still third despite its fourth consecutive defeat.

“Nice to take wickets at the start and we didn’t really let that pressure off,” Boult said. “The wickets are getting nice to bowl on.”

Boult removed Shikhar Dhawan for his second successive duck when Suryakumar Yadav took a sharp catch at backward point off the New Zealander’s third ball of the match.

Captain Shreyas Iyer (25) and Rishabh Pant (21) were pinned down by Mumbai spin and pace after Boult had Prithvi Shaw caught behind on 10 in the second over.

Iyer finally fell to a smart stumping by Quinton de Kock off legspinner Rahul Chahar (1-24), and Bumrah knocked a final blow when he removed both hard-hitters Marcus Stoinis and Pant in one over.

Bumrah earned his 23rd wicket this season when he had Harshal Patel leg before wicket in his return spell that took him to joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament with Kagiso Rabada.

Rabada couldn’t add to his wickets tally as Kishan smashed two fours and a six over extra cover against the South African fast bowler.

Kishan hit eight fours and three sixes in all, and clinched Mumbai’s first win at Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium this season with a six off paceman Anrich Nortje.

“We fell short at reading the wicket,” Iyer said. “We weren’t up to the mark. Those wickets in the powerplay took down the momentum. It was important that we built partnerships but it happened in bits and pieces.”

___

