SYDNEY (AP) — New Zealand won the Bledisloe Cup after beating Australia 43-5 in the Tri Nations opener at ANZ Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand 43 (Richie Mo'unga 2, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Dane Coles, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett tries; Mo'unga 5 conversions, penalty), Australia 5 (Noah Lolesio try). HT: 26-0