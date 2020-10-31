AP Week in Pictures, Global

A couple wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus embrace each other on an elevator as they exit a subway station with commuters ... A couple wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus embrace each other on an elevator as they exit a subway station with commuters during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

People under umbrellas practice social distancing as they line up for early voting, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The na... People under umbrellas practice social distancing as they line up for early voting, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The national election is Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Supporters of presidential candidate Kouadio Konan Bertin dance in and on a sound truck during the final campaign rally in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thurs... Supporters of presidential candidate Kouadio Konan Bertin dance in and on a sound truck during the final campaign rally in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Bertin, known as KKB, has presented his candidacy as an independent candidate for the upcoming Oct. 31 election, and said he would not join the boycott proposed by two main opponents of Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Relatives mourn during the funeral of Fida Hussain, a local leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Qazigund, south of Srinagar, Ind... Relatives mourn during the funeral of Fida Hussain, a local leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Qazigund, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Assailants shot and killed three BJP politicians in Kashmir late Thursday, police said, blaming militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region. Militants fired at the three members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in southern Kulgam district, police said in a statement. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

People take refuge in an improvised bomb shelter in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The Azerbaijani army has closed ... People take refuge in an improvised bomb shelter in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The Azerbaijani army has closed in on a key town in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh following more than a month of intense fighting. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett stand on the Blue Room Balcony after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutiona... President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett stand on the Blue Room Balcony after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath for her seat on the Supreme Court, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Saint Paul, Minn., Friday, O... Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Saint Paul, Minn., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

An air tanker drops retardant on the Olinda Fire in Anderson, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The blaze was one of four fires burning near Redding that... An air tanker drops retardant on the Olinda Fire in Anderson, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The blaze was one of four fires burning near Redding that firefighters scrambled to stop as high winds buffeted Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Residents wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ride motorcycle taxis as they negotiate a road flooded by Typhoon Molave in Pampanga ... Residents wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ride motorcycle taxis as they negotiate a road flooded by Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The fast moving typhoon forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Police carry out an eviction at a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction ... Police carry out an eviction at a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who are squatting here since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

OCT. 24 - 30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

