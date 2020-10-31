  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/10/31 15:12
Police carry out an eviction at a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction ...
Residents wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ride motorcycle taxis as they negotiate a road flooded by Typhoon Molave in Pampanga ...
An air tanker drops retardant on the Olinda Fire in Anderson, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The blaze was one of four fires burning near Redding that...
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Saint Paul, Minn., Friday, O...
President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett stand on the Blue Room Balcony after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutiona...
People take refuge in an improvised bomb shelter in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The Azerbaijani army has closed ...
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Fida Hussain, a local leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Qazigund, south of Srinagar, Ind...
Supporters of presidential candidate Kouadio Konan Bertin dance in and on a sound truck during the final campaign rally in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thurs...
People under umbrellas practice social distancing as they line up for early voting, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The na...
A couple wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus embrace each other on an elevator as they exit a subway station with commuters ...

OCT. 24 - 30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

