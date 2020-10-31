Taiwan president holds national security meeting ahead of US election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) chaired a national security meeting Saturday (Oct. 31) morning ahead of next week’s presidential elections in the United States.

After the meeting, which also touched on the problem of incursions by Chinese warplanes, Presidential Spokesman Chang Tun-han (張惇涵) told media the president had called on the public to trust the government. She would deepen Taiwan-U.S. relations and protect peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, CNA reported.

The National Security Council (NSC) last month formed special task forces to discuss current events, such as political developments in China and the U.S. elections, according to Chang.

The country has recently experienced numerous incursions by Chinese warplanes, totaling 29 incidents since Sept. 16, with most of those occurring over the Taiwan Strait southwest of Taiwan’s main island, including three on Friday (Oct. 30).