80-year-old heritage garden to reopen in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Shoyoen Japanese Garden (逍遙園) in Kaohsiung will once again welcome visitors starting Sunday (Nov. 1) following the completion of its three-year renovation.
Built in 1940 during the Japanese colonial era (1895-1945), the garden served as a villa for Otani Kozui, the 22nd patriarch of the Jodo Shinshu branch of Japanese Buddhism, after he decided to settle down in Taiwan. It was also used as a training base for Taiwan's agricultural development and education by the religionist, who described the island nation as a "jewel" of the Japanese empire, reported Liberty Times.
The Shoyoen Japanese Garden survived the Pacific War in 1945 and was taken on by the Taiwanese government. It was recognized as a cultural heritage site in 2010 by the Kaohsiung Cultural Affairs Bureau and underwent a major renovation in 2017 as part of the city's historical restoration project.
Kaohsiung City Government said a reopening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday and that Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) is expected to give out 1,000 face masks designed by independent artists. It added that Culture Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得) will also be at the event, reported CNA.
Shoyoen Japanese Garden (Kaohsiung City Government photos)