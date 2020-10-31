80-year-old heritage garden to reopen in southern Taiwan

Shoyoen Japanese Garden will be open to the public starting Nov. 1. (Kaohsiung City Government photo) Shoyoen Japanese Garden will be open to the public starting Nov. 1. (Kaohsiung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Shoyoen Japanese Garden (逍遙園) in Kaohsiung will once again welcome visitors starting Sunday (Nov. 1) following the completion of its three-year renovation.

Built in 1940 during the Japanese colonial era (1895-1945), the garden served as a villa for Otani Kozui, the 22nd patriarch of the Jodo Shinshu branch of Japanese Buddhism, after he decided to settle down in Taiwan. It was also used as a training base for Taiwan's agricultural development and education by the religionist, who described the island nation as a "jewel" of the Japanese empire, reported Liberty Times.

The Shoyoen Japanese Garden survived the Pacific War in 1945 and was taken on by the Taiwanese government. It was recognized as a cultural heritage site in 2010 by the Kaohsiung Cultural Affairs Bureau and underwent a major renovation in 2017 as part of the city's historical restoration project.

Kaohsiung City Government said a reopening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday and that Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) is expected to give out 1,000 face masks designed by independent artists. It added that Culture Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得) will also be at the event, reported CNA.





Shoyoen Japanese Garden (Kaohsiung City Government photos)