Taiwan confirms coronavirus case imported from India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man in his 60s has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) after returning from India, bringing Taiwan’s total number of cases up to 555, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (Oct. 31).

The latest case left Taiwan to go and work in India last February, and returned home on Oct. 28. He had shown symptoms of an infection, such as fever, a sore throat and coughing, on Oct. 24, but had not sought medical care in India.

Upon his arrival at the airport, he told health officials of his symptoms and was immediately transferred to a hospital for testing, the Liberty Times reported. Eight passengers who had sat in the rows in front and behind the individual on the flight to Taiwan, as well as 11 crew members, were asked to isolate at home.

The country’s death toll from the pandemic remains at seven, with the most recent occurring in May. A total of 463 cases were imported, 55 local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," and one case was not classified as local or imported.

As of Saturday, a total of 33 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 515 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.