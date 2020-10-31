Taiwan considers travel bubbles for business people and diplomats

Taiwan considers allowing business and diplomatic travelers in without quarantine Taiwan considers allowing business and diplomatic travelers in without quarantine (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is considering establishing travel bubbles, but only for travelers who really need to visit Taiwan and are prepared to socially distance, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Saturday (Oct. 31).

While the CECC is expected to toughen up some measures due to the oncoming winter season, business travelers and visitors beneficial to Taiwan’s international relations are likely to receive milder treatment, CNA reported.

There is no question of a complete opening-up to all foreign visitors, as the risk is too high with many parts of the world, in particular Europe and the United States, experiencing a renewed surge of the pandemic.

It is possible, however, for limited categories of visitors to be exempted from the 14-day quarantine, Chen said, but only on condition they could prove their trip was necessary. Also, they would need to provide an itinerary during which they would stay separate from other travelers, the head of the CECC said.

Chen insisted that if a prospective visitor did not respect basic virus prevention measures during his stay, there was no way he would be allowed to enter Taiwan.