APRC holders will get additional vouchers in Taiwan stimulus program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) confirmed Friday (Oct. 30) the government is planning to distribute additional stimulus vouchers to foreign nationals who hold Alien Permanent Resident Certificates (APRC) in Taiwan.

During a press conference, Wang pointed out the stimulus voucher scheme has provided a bigger boost to the Taiwan economy than expected, with historical single-month highs posted for both retail sales and restaurant revenues in the third quarter. She said the Cabinet had agreed to include approximately 12,000 foreign permanent residents in Taiwan in the stimulus voucher program and that details of the policy will be announced soon.

Although APRC holders will only have until the end of December to spend the stimulus vouchers, Wang expressed confidence there would be demand for the vouchers during the Christmas holidays. She said Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has vowed to spread holiday cheer to foreign nationals in the country, reported CNA.

With the original "Triple Stimulus Voucher" program, Taiwanese and their foreign and Chinese spouses were able to purchase vouchers worth NT$3,000 (US$101) for the price of NT$1,000.

Meanwhile, Wang confirmed the government currently has no plans to extend the deadline for the vouchers, but that officials are looking at other ideas to sustain economic growth. She added that additional travel subsidies might be introduced to help the hotel industry survive beyond the pandemic, reported Liberty Times.



Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (Ministry of Economic Affairs photo)