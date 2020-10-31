White Sox decline options on Encarnación, González

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2020, file photo, Chicago White Sox' Edwin Encarnacion reacts during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnat... FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2020, file photo, Chicago White Sox' Edwin Encarnacion reacts during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. About 50 players would be eligible for free agency if their options are declined by Sunday, among them the White Sox designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have declined a $12 million option for designated hitter Edwin Encarnación and a $7 million option for left-hander Gio González.

The team announced the moves Friday, making both players free agents. Encarnación's deal did not include a buyout, while González will receive $500,000.

The team also exercised a $3.5 million option on utilityman Leury García, reinstated right-hander Michael Kopech from the restricted list and activated righty Jimmy Lambert from the 60-day injured list. The club lost infielder Yolmer Sánchez on waivers to the Baltimore Orioles.

The 37-year-old Encarnación hit .157 with 10 home runs during the shortened 60-game season. His .377 slugging percentage was the lowest in his 16-year career and his first time below .450 since 2009.

González, 35, had a 4.83 ERA in 12 appearances, including four starts. The 13-year veteran struck out 9.7 batters per nine innings, his best rate since 2009.

