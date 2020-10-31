Stuttgart draw extends Schalke winless run to 22 games

Schalke's Amine Harit, right, and Stuttgart's Orel Mangala fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Schalke 04 and Stuttga... Schalke's Amine Harit, right, and Stuttgart's Orel Mangala fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Schalke 04 and Stuttgart at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Guido Kirchner/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Schalke‘s long wait for a win stretched to 22 games after letting Stuttgart come back to draw 1-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Malick Thiaw put the Gelsenkirchen-based club in front for the first time this season, but a penalty from Nicolás González earned the visitors a point and extended Schalke’s club-record run without a victory.

Schalke scored through a set-piece in the 30th minute, when 19-year-old Finnish defender Malick peeled free at the far post to head in Amine Harit’s free kick for his first Bundesliga goal.

Stuttgart had looked more like scoring, however. The visitor had to wait 10 minutes into the second half before they were awarded a penalty through VAR. Schalke defender Salif Sané blocked Nicolás González’s header with his outstretched arm, and González stepped up to equalize from the spot in the 56th.

Stuttgart remained the better side. Schalke goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow prevented defeat with a late save to deny Gonzalo Castro.

New Schalke coach Manuel Baum remained winless after his fourth game in charge. Schalke has nine draws and 13 defeats since its last win on Jan. 17.

Only Tasmania Berlin went longer without a win in the Bundesliga — 31 games — but Tasmania is widely acknowledged as the worst team to have played in the league and had been promoted in 1965 only for political reasons.

