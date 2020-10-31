Blue Jays exercise Dolis option, decline Anderson

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays exercised a $1.5 million club option for 2021 on reliever Rafael Dolis and declined a $9.5 million option on right-hander Chase Anderson, who gets a $500,000 buyout.

Dolis was a reliable option in the bullpen for Toronto last season, going 2-2 with a 1.50 ERA, five save and seven holds in 24 games. The 32-year-old right-hander struck out 31, walked 14 and held opponents to a .193 average. He earned $370,370 in base prorated pay from a salary originally set at $1 million and also made $185,185 in performance bonuses for games pitched.

Dolis, who started his big league career with the Chicago Cubs in 2011, signed with the Blue Jays as a free agent last February after four seasons with the Hanshin Tigers of Japan's Central League.

The 32-year-old Anderson was 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in seven starts and three relief appearances last season. Opponents hit .315 off Anderson, who had 38 strikeouts and 10 walks over 33 2/3 innings. He had prorated pay of $3,148,148 from a salary originally set at $8.5 million.