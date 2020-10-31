  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/10/31 03:17

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 304.30 304.80 303.55 304.35 Down .85
Dec 305.80 308.00 303.70 304.75 Down .90
Jan 306.80 306.80 304.50 305.15 Down .85
Feb 305.80 305.80 305.35 305.35 Down .80
Mar 306.25 308.50 304.30 305.25 Down .85
Apr 306.00 306.00 305.55 305.60 Down .80
May 308.00 308.25 305.30 305.65 Down .75
Jun 306.10 306.10 305.95 305.95 Down .70
Jul 306.40 307.70 305.60 305.95 Down .75
Aug 306.25 Down .75
Sep 306.40 307.75 305.75 306.25 Down .75
Oct 306.55 Down .70
Nov 306.50 306.60 306.50 306.60 Down .75
Dec 306.60 Down .70
Jan 306.90 Down .70
Feb 306.95 Down .60
Mar 307.00 Down .65
Apr 307.30 Down .65
May 307.30 Down .75
Jun 307.55 Down .75
Jul 307.65 Down .75
Aug 307.80 Down .75
Sep 307.80 Down .80
Oct 307.85 Down .80
Dec 308.00 Down .70
Mar 308.25 Down .70
May 308.60 Down .70
Jul 308.95 Down .70
Sep 309.20 Down .70
Dec 310.25 Down .70
Mar 309.65 Down .70
May 309.60 Down .70
Jul 309.65 Down .70
Sep 309.70 Down .70
Dec 310.25 Down .70
Mar 310.30 Down .70
May 310.35 Down .70
Jul 310.40 Down .70
Sep 310.45 Down .70
Dec 310.85 Down .70