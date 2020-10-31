Vikings hurting at CB vs. Packers, who rule out RB Jones

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a pass over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler during the second half of an NFL foot... Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a pass over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Minnesota Vikings could be without three of their top four cornerbacks — Cameron Dantzler, Holton Hill and Mike Hughes — on Sunday at Green Bay.

Hill (foot) and Hughes (neck) were ruled out on Friday with injuries for the game against the Packers, who are second in the NFL in scoring with an average of 32.8 points per game. Neither Hill nor Hughes practiced all week. Hill will miss his third straight game. Hughes missed two games earlier this season and was reinjured on Oct. 18 against Atlanta.

Dantzler was placed on COVID-19 reserve on Wednesday. Coach Mike Zimmer left open the possibility of him suiting up in Green Bay, but he would need to clear the league's return-to-play testing protocols in time. Otherwise, rookie Jeff Gladney would be the only regular cornerback available for the Vikings, not a good prospect against Aaron Rodgers. Kris Boyd, who was limited in practice this week with hamstring and back injuries, is next on the inexperienced depth chart, followed by Harrison Hand and Mark Fields.

The Vikings listed running back Dalvin Cook as questionable, though Zimmer said before Cook's status was designated that he anticipated a standard workload. Cook hurt his groin on Oct. 11 at Seattle and was sidelined for the next game. He was limited in practice this week.

The Packers won't have their leading rusher, Aaron Jones. He was ruled out on Friday with a calf injury that kept him out of the previous game. That leaves Jamal Williams and A.J. Dillon as the top two running backs against the Vikings.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL